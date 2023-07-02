C/R: Man allegedly killed and dumped in a river at Assin Breku

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his early forties has been allegedly killed and dumped in River Brupan at Assin Breku in the Assin North District of the Central Region.



The body of the deceased whose identity is yet to be known was found well dressed in Jeans trousers and orange colour Lacoste was found on Friday, June 31, 2023 with the body almost decomposed.



Eyewitnesses in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said they suspect foul play due to traces of violent marks on the body.



Numerous cutlass wounds on the victim’s body made the residents believed that he was butchered and dumped in the river.



The police at Central North Regional Police Command upon receiving the information quickly moved to the scene to convey the body to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Morgue in Assin Fosu for preservation.



Investigation has since been launched into the matter to ascertain the cause of the death by the police.



No arrest has been made so far as police are on a manhunt for the suspect.