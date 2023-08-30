C/R: Eight mourners perish in accident at Gomoa Potsin

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

An accident at Gomoa Potsin on the Kasoa- Winneba highway in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has left five people injured and two unconscious.



Eight people, who were all clad in mourning attire, also died on the spot.



The accident which occurred on Saturday, 26 August 2023, involved a DAF Cargo Truck and a Hyandai H100 mini bus.



An eyewitness who spoke to Class91.3FM’s Central Regional Correspondent, Nana Tawiah, revealed that a water tanker which was ahead of the cargo truck had attempted to branch off the road.



The truck driver in an attempt to overtake the water tanker, veered into the lane of the Hyundai H100, resulting in a collision, killing eight passengers aboard the Hyandai bus; two men and six women on the spot.



The Winneba Fire Service Divisional Commander, DO2 Kwesi Hughes confirmed the incident, noting the accident occurred due to impatience on the part of the DAF Cargo Truck.



He, therefore, appealed to drivers to slow down while driving on the Kasoa-Winneba highway since the stretch has become a notable accident zone.