C/R: Car snatcher beaten to death, two arrested at Awutu Bontrase

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

An alleged notorious car snatcher has been beaten to death while two accomplices have been arrested in a car theft operation at Awutu Bontrase in the Awutu Senya west district of the Central Region.



The robbers are believed to reside at Nsawam but operate at Kasoa and its environs in the Central Region.



The suspects, according to report gathered, hired a taxi driver to Awutu Bosomabra to inspect their land on Saturday September 23,2023 around 6:00 am.



Upon reaching a bushy section of the road, they asked the driver to stop the vehicle and they started attacking him in an attempt to snatch his Hyundai taxi car with registration number GE 5718-22 from him.



The driver who screamed for help got assistance from some of the villagers who rushed to his aid and managed to arrest the two suspects.



One of the suspects, however, was beaten to death before the police arrived at the scene, and the two were handed over to the Awutu Bontrase police.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital, while police commence investigation into the incident.



The half-damaged car has been packed at the police station pending on investigation.