C/R: Body of missing physically challenged driver found near prayer camp

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The body of a missing physically challenged taxi driver has been found in a bush near a Prayer Camp at Jedu in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



On December 17, 2022 at around 5:00pm the body was found tied with a rope around his hands and legs with cutlass wounds.



Report gathered by GHOne TV news had it that the deceased Kwesi Baidoo popularly known as Chiko was missing about two weeks ago after he picked some unknown person at around 4:00 PM.



Speaking with some of the drivers, they urged police to investigate the case as they are all living in fear and panic due to the incident.



“We alerted the media about one of our drivers who went missing with his car. The media, the Police as well as residents helped with posters and announcements to help find him. We have searched everywhere for him for the past two weeks.



“Just yesterday we had a lead that the car was parked in Nyamorassa, so we went there with the Police. We discovered the body with one hand and leg cut off. He was tied to a tree. With the way he was tied it was obvious they hit him from behind and neck was broken. We are not sure whether they took anything from him,” one of the driver’s narrated



However the family of the deceased said they cannot understand why the church was unable to notice the decomposed body.



“I am very disturbed because it is not easy to lose a relative in such a manner, a church is located right here. So, the pastor and his members have church service every time and they couldn’t even notice anything. We are really surprised at that.



“Are they trying to say they don’t come out of the church to urinate or do anything outside the church to notice the body? It’s not easy at all so I want the Police to help us investigate this situation,” the relative said worriedly.



Meanwhile, the decomposed body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.