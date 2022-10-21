C/R: ASA Savings and Loans donate to support Mother Care Orphanage and Welfare Home

Regional News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: ASA Savings and Loans

ASA Savings and Loans Limited have extended a helping hand to ‘Mother Care Orphanage and Welfare Home’ to keep it running.



The donation made on Thursday, October 20, was led by the ASA Savings and Loans Swedru Business Centre in the Central Region.



The aim of the donation is to support "Mother Care Orphanage & Welfare Home" to ensure that the less privileged children are catered for.





The Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans Ltd in Swedru Mohammad Safiul Alam and the Branch Manager for the Swedru Business Centre Prince Nana Kwaku Gyasi led the donation today.



Some of the items donated to the Mother Care Orphanage and Welfare Home which cares for 58 students including two disabled persons include food items such as Rice, Cooking oil, Maize, Beans, Tin tomatoes, Gari, Sugar, as well as Spaghetti.



In addition to stationery items are exercise books, pens, and pencils. ASA Savings and Loans also supported the orphanage with Diapers, Sanitary pads, Detergents, and other toiletries.







The donation today is part of ASA Savings and Loans’ Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs).



Since the start of the year, several similar activities have been done by the company in addition to many health screening exercises organised in various communities where the Savings and Loans company operates.



