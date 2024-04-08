C-DAG, transport operators announce 15% increase in transport fares

General News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and transport operators in Ghana have announced a 15% increase in transport fares, effective April 13, 2024.



In a joint press statement, the group indicated that the move was a result of the recent increment in the price of gasoline.



“15 percent increment for short-distance or intracity transport, 20 percent for intercity or long-distance transport, 15 percent for taxi transport and an increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 fare for short-distance taxi hire services,” they disclosed.



Below is the full press statement:



Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG)/Transport Operators of Ghana



Notice of transport fare increment



A recent increment in the price of gasoline has necessitated an upward adjustment in transport fares. The new fares are as follows:



15 percent increment for short-distance or intracity transport.



20 percent for intercity or long-journey transport



15 percent for taxi transport and



An increment from GHC 10.00 to GHC 15.00 for short-distance taxi hire services.



This increment shall take effect on Saturday, April 13, 2024.



Just as it may have been noted by most Ghanaians, the government appears to be indifferent regarding any reduction in the price of petrol as well as those of vehicle spare parts and lubricants.



Also, the prevailing economic difficulties and other factors are worsening the living conditions of transport owners and drivers.



We are therefore urging all Ghanaians to take note of the increment and cooperate with transport operators.