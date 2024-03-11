‘By hook or crook, we are going to win the December elections’ - NPP Youth Organiser

Politics of Monday, 11 March 2024

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has predicted victory for the party ahead of the December 2024 general elections.



According to him, the ruling party will win by hook or by crook.



In a news report by citinewsroom.com, Salam Mustapha noted that the party will win the 2024 polls at all cost.



“By hook or crook, we are going to win the December elections. We are going to campaign like we have never done before and that is why I am extremely confident about our victory and nothing is going to stop it,” he stated



The NPP youth organiser also made arguments in favour of the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He stated that the vice president has had a more positive impact on Ghanaians than former president John Dramani Mahama.



“The first time Dr. Bawumia is appearing on the ballot is 2024. John Mahama has appeared in 2012, 2016 and 2020… But his impact shows that he is a stronger force as far as the two Northern brothers are concerned.



“Today, if I take you to Dondoli, you will see a youth resource centre. The North will not forget that the first flyover in the region comes from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia... The north will not forget that the first ever sports stadium built in the north was under Aliu Mahama," he added.



