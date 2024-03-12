Buzstopboys clean parts of Accra on Independence Day

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On March 6, 2024, a group of young, educated and dedicated individuals called the 'Buzstopboys' stepped out of their dwellings to some parts of Accra to give it a ‘sharp look.’



The group founded by one Heneba Kwadwo Safo have taken it upon themselves to tackle and deliver the country from dirt.



Hitting the streets of Accra, specifically at Saint John’s Senior High School, a pavement that has been blocked by sand and weed was cleared by the young men, allowing for a smooth path for pedestrians and motor riders to move about.



GhanaWeb's Victoria Kyei Baffour visited the young men to interact with them and to also find out their motivations for taking up the initiative to clean Ghana.



"It’s been marvellous. We are doing this work for Mother Ghana... it doesn’t belong to the government. We all have to do it inclusively; everyone is participating with all their efforts. Majority of us here are youth and we see ourselves as one family, body and we’re all doing this work,” one of the workers said.



Being the only active female in the group and among the men, Augustina Ayia Amoah noted that “It is a good thing to be a good citizen. You have to sacrifice in certain things to make it done. If you want to have a clean Ghana and live in a healthy environment, that means you have to sacrifice to be able to do that. You don’t have to sit down and wait for the waste manager, sanitation officers and others, although they have been assigned, you don’t have to wait for them to come and do it…



"Take action, and some people will notice you and come on board for us to build a better Ghana,” she said.



Apart from these workers, some volunteers who affirm the group's initiative as a good one, joined them to clean up the environment.



"I have been seeing Buzstopboys on socials, my Instagram page for a very long time and I must say I admire what they do; I think it's very patriotic. What better day to choose to come and support them than the 6th of March?



"I am impressed. Clearly, we have more volunteers than the founding fathers of Buzstopboys and this shows that a lot of the youth are doing well to help Ghana and this is the only small way we can," one participant stated.



Meanwhile, Founder of the Buzstopboys, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, has said that this cleaning initiative is not a political agenda but instead, one that seeks to keep Ghanaians united as responsible citizens.



“… because in the end, this is not politics. I personally believe politics in the end creates so much division among us,” he said.



Watch the video below:







VKB/AE