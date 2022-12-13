Buy enough power for Christmas – ECG warns customers as it announces break

General News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has warned its customers using prepaid meters to purchase enough power to last them during and after the Christmas holidays.



“Those of our customers who use prepaid meters should try and buy enough for their home this Christmas and after,” Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), William Boateng has advised.



According to the PRO of the electricity distributor, it is likely customers are going to be stranded in finding power to buy because most of its outlet vendors are not going to work during the festive season, therefore the decision to alert consumers to buy enough for their households.



“Don’t buy with little money and say I will go and buy another during Christmas. That will cause discomfort because we will all go for Christmas break. Those who will be available for sales will be few,” he further cautioned.



“You know how much you consume so do well to buy enough otherwise these vendors may not open their shops for you to purchase power during the festive season. You may also have to join long queues at our various offices which will bring inconveniences,” William Boateng told Kojo Marfo on the show “Abusua Nkommo”.



Mr Boateng however, assured the public that, sales persons at the ECG offices will continue to work during the holidays so that customers who may troop in to their offices can have power to buy.