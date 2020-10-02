General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

But for diligence of Minority, govt would’ve scammed Ghanaians through PDS - Ankrah

Ghana’s former Ambassador to China, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah

Ghana’s former Ambassador to China, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has said but for the vigilance of the Minority in Parliament, the government of Ghana would have scammed Ghanaians through the PDS deal.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the Minority scrutinised the deal and realised Ghana could have cheated and scammed through the deal.



He was responding to a question on whether the National Democratic Congress has been a formidable opposition.



The government of Ghana in 2019 terminated its concession deal with Power Distribution Services Limited regarding the distribution of electricity in Ghana.



A letter dated 18 October 2019 signed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta sighted by ClasssFMonline.com, said: “Following consultations with Government, we wish to emphasise that Government remains strongly committed to the Compact and to private sector participation in the Electricity Company of Ghana.



“We also wish to reiterate the position communicated to the CEO of the MCC by the President of Ghana during their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23rd to the effect that, the current concession had to be terminated in view of the facts uncovered regarding the failure by PDS to satisfy conditions precedent under the relevant transaction documents AND, however, that every effort would be employed to ensure a suitable replacement within the relevant timelines in order to complete the Compact.



“The Government decision to terminate the PDS concession and find a replacement in a timely manner to successfully conclude the Compact is based on two key points: First of all, it is Government’s view that the meeting between the CEO of MCC and the President of Ghana produced an understanding that the existing concession would be discontinued and a concession restoration and restructuring plan executed within existing timelines and in any event before December 31, 2019. It is worth recalling that following this understanding Mr. Cairncross and President Akufo-Addo shook hands and committed to expeditiously putting the understandings into effect. Following the meeting, however, MCC sent an implementation plan, which in our opinion did not accurately reflect the outcome of the New York meeting."



“Secondly, the facts detailed below clearly justify the discontinuance of the current concession which, it should once again be emphasised, does not in any way diminish the Government of Ghana’s commitment to private sector participation in Ghana’s energy sector. Indeed, government intends to see this PSP through in a manner that respects due process and fidelity to the relevant transaction documents and underlying Compact”, the letter said.



Reacting to the deal, Mr. Ankrah noted that the Minority in Parliamentary saved the country’s state asset which could have been left in the hands of others through a scam.



He said the NDC remains the only party with better men and competence to manage the resources of Ghana.



He wants Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC to return and discharge a leadership of transparency, accountability and diligence.

