Busunu youth advocate for peace ahead of 2024 general elections

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, the Busunu Youth for Development in the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region organized an inter-political party dialogue ahead of the 2024 general election under the theme "The role of the youth as champions of peaceful elections."



The name Busunu has in recent days been in the news due to the youth’s engagement in political chaos and vandalism during the final funeral rites of the late queen mother of the area, among others.



The youth from all the political parties, including opinion leaders, chiefs, and elders of the area, took part in the one-day forum.



John Ndodu Adoshi, the Deputy Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in a speech, prayed for peace and tasked the Busunu Traditional Council to be bold and tell politicians to stop using innocent and unemployed youth to satisfy their parochial interests.



He also urged the leadership of the various political parties to work together to foster unity in the community.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Organiser for the Damongo Constituency, Baba Wahab, bemoaned the causes of the conflicts that have unraveled in the community in recent times.



He explained that peace and tolerance are key ingredients of development, and their absence would harm the community, stressing that being tolerant and showing respect for elders will help shake off the shackles of political conflict in Busunu.



Transporting people from the surrounding villages by politicians to social-cultural programs, hypocrisy by some political leaders, scheduling of political activities by both parties, and engagement in politics through insults were listed as some of the main causes of the chaos in the community.



The Assemblyman for the Busunu Electoral Area, Dari Osman Thomas, pleaded with the major political parties to shy away from situations that can hinder development.



He also promised to organise more of these strategic programs that will aid in eliminating the issue.