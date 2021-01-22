Crime & Punishment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Busted syndicate: Deal with them, they are all criminals - Mother who lost baby in 2014

Babies in an incubator (File Photo)

A mother whose baby went missing in 2014 at the KATH has appealed to authorities not to let the recently busted syndicate in Accra that was selling babies off the hook as it happened to her in 2014.



She said such criminals should face the full force of the law for the pain and torture they have brought on many families for their atrocities.



Suweida Adbul-Mumin lost her baby at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi under very bizarre circumstances, with no chance to even see the supposed dead baby.



Speaking to myjoyonline.com, she expressed her deepest worry at the growing confidence of the people in this trade of stealing and selling other people’s babies and prayed that the law will not fail her and others who have been victims of such crimes.



The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) in a joint operation with the Medical and Dental Council(MDC) Ghana earlier this week, arrested 8 health professionals over a baby harvesting and trafficking syndicate in Accra.



The two organizations had been undertaking a joint investigation for a while, following a tip-off from a taxi driver upon a conversation he listened in on between two women who boarded his taxi.



Suweida wants the law to clamp down on them vigorously as a deterrent to others in the business, or, those harbouring plans to venture into such a heartless area of business.



Over the years, the issue of child theft has remained a major problem as many innocent babies have been denied the chance of living with their biological parents, due to such activities that have denied them of their babies.