Source: Kasapa FM

Businesswoman re-elected as Western Region rep on Council of State

Eunice Jacqueline Buah has been re-elected as the Western Region’s representative

A 56-year-old businesswoman, Eunice Jacqueline Buah has been re-elected as the Western Region’s representative on the Council of State after she polled twenty-four votes to win the election.



She was the incumbent Western Regional representative on the Council of State, who was been challenged by a self-employed Nana Ntori Bonkyi Akomea.



It would be recalled that on Friday, February 12, 2021, Western Region’s election for the council of state representative ended in a tie between the two contenders with each polling 14 out of the 28 votes cast in Sekondi



The stalemate necessitated a re-run held today.



When voting came to an end at the Western Regional Coordinating Council, Eunice Buah garnered twenty-four (24)votes against her only contender, Nana Ntori Bonkyi Akomea secured only four (4) votes.



Madam Eunice Buah thanked the delegates for the trust and confidence reposed in her, adding that the landslide victory means more developments for the region.