Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: GNA

Businesswoman in court over GH¢125,000 fraud, issuance of dud cheque

A 40-year-old businesswoman, who allegedly swindled a trader of GH¢125,000.00 under the pretext of supplying him with 20 feet container canned sardines and mackerel but failed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Bella Dede Quarshie is also being held for allegedly issuing a dud cheque of GH¢100,000.00



Bella claimed she invested the monies collected in a non-dairy milk product.



Charged with defrauding by false pretences and issuing of false cheque, Bella pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah, admitted Bella to bail in the sum of GH¢200,000.00 with three sureties, one of whom is to be a public servant.



It further directed the Prosecution to serve accused persons with relevant documents they intended to rely on, including witness statements by March 15.



The case has been adjourned to March 18.



The prosecution, led by Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, said the complainant Richard Owusu Ansah, a trader at CMB Market in Accra, resided at Anyaa, an Accra suburb, whiles Bella resided at McCarthy Hills, also in Accra.



Inspector Ahiabor said in January, this year, Bella approached the complainant that she had Molli Sardines in large quantities for sale.



The prosecution said Bella convinced the complainant to make a cash deposit of GH¢50,000.00 for her to supply him with 20 feet container consignment of the product.



On January 18, this year, the complainant gave Bella cash in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 and she promised to supply the complainant the following day with the product but she failed.



The prosecution said Bella managed to convince the complainant to make another payment of GH¢50,000.00 so she could deliver the product.



Inspector Ahiabor said on January 26, this year, the GH¢50,000.00 was given to Bella but she failed to supply the products.



The prosecution said the complainant suspected fraud and demanded a refund of his money.



Inspector Ahiabor said on January 29, this year, Bella issued a Fidelity Bank cheque with a face value of GH¢100,000.00 but later called the complainant not to present the cheque.



The prosecution said Bella later informed the complainant that she now had Fampof Mackerel, which was readily available and that she was going to replace them with Molli Sardines and demanded another GH¢25,000.00 to supply the Mackerel.



Inspector Ahiabor said the amount was paid to Bella but she failed to deliver the goods though she had given the phone number of a supposed trailer driver expected to deliver the products.



The prosecution said the goods never arrived hence a report was made to the Police and Bella was arrested on February 23, this year.



During the investigation, the prosecution said, Bella, told the Police that she used the money to invest in a non-dairy milk product.