Businesswoman in court for defrauding 51 people over GH¢900,000

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Starr FM

A businesswoman Anne Tamakloe has been charged for allegedly defrauding 51 Ghanaians to the tune of over GH¢999,600.



She has been charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretence contrary to section 131 of Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29.



She has pleaded not guilty to the charges at the Circuit Court in Accra and has been granted.



The case has been adjourned to May 20, 2021.



Brief facts



The Prosecutor, D G Bandah told the court that, the complainant Dora Boamah and the accused person are both businesswomen.



According to her, in April 2019, the accused person visited her friend Agnes Abebrese, a witness in the case and during their interactions, the accused person made the witness believe that there was a type of visa called, Frozen Visa’ at the American Embassy.



The Prosecutor said, the witness became convinced with the narration given by the accused person and she also informed the complainant who had come to visit her.



She said the complainant became overwhelmed and requested to meet the accused person who was said to be able to assist the complainant in the acquisition of the ‘frozen visas.’



According to Prosecutor, the witness then gave out the contact number of the accused person on request to the complainant who contacted the accused person for assistance.



She said, between the months of May and June 2019, the complainant gave out 51 Ghanaian passports and cash in the sum of US$178,500 equivalent to GH¢999,600 to the accused person for the ‘frozen visas.’



The accused person on receipt of the money and the 51 Ghanaian passports stated clearly that the visas will be ready in August 2019, but has since failed.



She said, the complainant upon persistent efforts to get the visas in vain, reported the issue to the Police.



She said, on November 1, 2019, the accused person was arrested.



The Prosecutor admitted the offence in her caution statement and returned all the 51 Ghanaian passports but failed to refund the total of US$178,500 equivalent to GH¢999,600.



The Prosecutor said during the investigation, it came to light that, the accused person also collected cash of GH¢46,000 to secure two auction cars from the American Embassy for the complainant but also failed.



She said, the accused person when questioned on the auction cars, admitted the offence and pleaded for time to refund both monies but also failed on several occasions.



The accused person was subsequently charged with the Offences and arraigned before court.