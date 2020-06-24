Regional News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Businessman repair boreholes in Canteen community

A young man who grew up in the Canteen Community near Damongo, Alhassan Sulemana has provided money for the maintenance of two mechanised boreholes in the community.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Mr Sulemana said he volunteered to maintain the two faulty mechanised boreholes which are located at Mr Darison’s area and Farmers Council to help solve the water problem in the Community.



Mr Alhassan said his gesture was meant to encourage members of the Canteen Community especially those outside the community to participate in the development of the area and also give back to the Community.



He said he fully funded the repairs by buying pipes for the 12 leaking taps and also bought rubber hoses to enable those who will fetch the water to do so easily.



Mr Alhassan said he first dug a mechanised borehole and installed a tank in the Canteen community but unfortunately the borehole produced less water.



However, Nkilgi FM’s enquiries indicate the young businessman spent about GHc5,000.00 to maintained the boreholes that were supposed to be maintained by the West Gonja Municipal Assembly and its Water Board.





