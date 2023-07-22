Businessman remanded for allegedly stealing US$386,790 belonging to NIB

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 38-year-old businessman for allegedly stealing US$386,790 belonging to the National Invest­ment Bank (NIB).



Paul Tuopare Junior denied the offence and will be brought back to court on August 2, 2023.



Police Detective Chief In­spector Richard Amoah giving the facts, said on July 16, 2020, management of NIB reported that Mastercard international detected an unusual ATM traffic out of Cote d’Ivoire on NIB issuing portfolio during the late hours of July 12, 2020, and informed the police.



The Bank, the prosecution said, later discovered that 45 Mastercard were fraudulently acquired and used to trans­act businesses to the tune of US$386,790.



Chief Insp Amoah said the police through investigations had arrested 13 suspects and released them on police enquiry bail to assist investigation.



The prosecution said Tu­opare Junior whom investigation established masterminded the act, allegedly went into hiding.



Chief Insp Amoah said the Kaneshie District Court issued an arrest warrant, leading to the arrest of the accused at the Kotoka International Airport by the Ghana Immigration Officials while going through departure formalities to the travel to United Kingdom.