Businessman on GH¢150,000 bail over GH¢121,000 fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢150,000.00 bail with two sureties to be justified to a businessman for allegedly defrauding a banker of GH¢121,000.00 under the pretext of securing her a parcel of land.



Andrews Tetteh Boye denied the charge of fraudulent transaction of land.



He is to make his next appearance on July 23.



His counsel in pleading for bail, said his client is a businessman, with a fixed place of abode, married and was not a flight risk.



Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that Madam Doreen Asare, the complainant is an Economist working with the Bank of Ghana.



Boye is a businessman and resides at Teshie, a suburb of Accra.



He said the complainant needed to buy a plot of land and the accused promised to provide her with one at Chain Homes, Tse-Addo.



Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the accused led the complainant to the said land and after series of consultations, he assured her that the land was his bona fide property devoid of any litigation.



On January 16, 2019, the accused person then presented documents to the complainant which were purported to be genuine, thus she became convinced and paid GH¢121,000.00 to him.



Prosecution said when the complainant started to develop the land, the accused person sold the same land to another buyer who went and demolished the structure valued at GH¢14,806.00.



Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the accused person was notified about the demolished structure and he told the complainant that it was one of his siblings who sold the land to another person and he promised to refund the GH¢121,000.00 but he failed to honour his promise.



On November 29, 2019, Boye presented a Fidelity Bank Cheque with the face value GH¢50,000.00 to the complainant to redeem her money but when it was presented, it was turned down.



A formal complaint was lodged with the police leading to his arrest. He admitted reselling the parcel of land but failed to refund complainant’s money.



After investigations he was charged and put before the Court.





