Businessman joins NDC flagbearership race

Politics of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: Elvis Anokye, Contributor

A presidential candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Mr. Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has expressed gratitude to the National executives of the Party for announcing Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis(GHC 500K) Presidential forms for its candidates.



According to Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, such an amount of money will help the party to raise some funds to support its activities ahead of the 2024 elections and he is ready to pick the forms when the time is due.



"NDC Party has been in opposition for almost eight years and as a Political party, much money will be needed to file and run its activities and as much as the amount seems to be high I am ready to pick the forms on 22nd February 2023,” he stated.



Ernest Kwaku Kobeah is a businessman in the United Kingdom(U.K), and an astute NDC member who has contributed immensely towards party activities. He has the vision to build a new Ghana should the delegates give him the Presidential candidate position to run the party to victory in 2024.



Mr Kwaku Kobeah Born in 1978 is a businessman who has spread his tentacle across the borders of the United Kingdom, a modern sewage system expert and doubles as the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of CITY EXPERTS LIMITED GROUP IN U.K who hails from Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region and a staunch member and a financier of the Party is of the view that NDC needs a very young and vibrant candidate who can lead the party in 2024 and 2028 election respectively.



He is likely to join the race with former President John Mahama, and former Finance Minister Dr.Kwabena Duffour to battle for the 2024 NDC Flagbearership position, he is optimistic to win any contender in the race.



He, therefore, advised the party to refrain from a situation whereby the monocracy will overrule the core value of the Party.