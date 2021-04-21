Businessman constructs 2km road for his community

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A Ghanaian businessman has constructed a two-kilometre (2km) road with ancillaries within North Celebrity Hill vicinity at Lashibi, Accra, to contribute to development in the country.



Speaking to Captain Smart, host of Anɔpa Bofoɔ morning show on April 19, 2021, Mr. Atta Frimpong who deals in cars indicated that his interest in the nation's development was the motivation behind the construction of the 2km asphalted road with gutters.



He said: “ I am a Ghanaian and have my country at heart so I did it for my community and for the country as a whole. And it is in line with President Akufo-Addo’s ‘year of roads’ initiative. I thought it necessary to contribute my quota to the development considering the works the government is doing in the sector.”



According to the car dealer, he took inspiration from other societies— foreign—who out of selflessness, provide social amenities to their communities to mitigate challenges affecting them.



“I have travelled to several places in the world and have witnessed how people have contributed to their countries developmental status. I made it a goal to replicate same here to help Ghana make a name for herself and it is void of any political ambitions,” he noted.



Mr. Atta urged other businessmen and women and all to also identify areas lacking to help bring development to those areas.



“Not everything has to be left for the government to do. Whatever you can do to help society, do it. It doesn’t matter the size. We can help Ghana develop,” he urged.