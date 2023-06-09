Businessman cleared of all charges in 2020 murder case of Tyger Booty

General News of Friday, 9 June 2023

After close to two years of an intense legal battle, the Kaneshie District Court 1 has ruled that the Chief Executive Officer of Silverfox Entertainment Limited, Big Slim, is innocent of the charges of murder levelled against him.



Big Slim was standing trial over the murder charges brought against him over the mysterious death of an American citizen, Tyger Booty, in December 2020.



The popular American Instagram model was in Ghana on the invitation of Big Slim, to help him open his Silverfox Ghana club but was reported to have suddenly died under very mysterious circumstances in her hotel room.



But after satisfying all the requirements of the court, both from the American and Ghanaian sides, the Accra court, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, dismissed the case entirely, declaring that the Silverfox boss had no links or connection to the death of his former employee.



Speaking for the first time since the case broke, and exclusively to GhanaWeb, Big Slim said that he always stated his innocence in this case.



He stressed that his silence all this while was because of his conviction that he was innocent and that he wanted the natural course of justice to prevail.



“Today is a very fantastic day. We went to court this morning (Thursday) in reference to the false allegations of murder in 2020, for a young lady that I brought to Ghana, Tyger Booty - one of my staff back then. Unfortunately, she met her demise in Ghana, which is very sad, and we hope that one day, the people responsible for such a heinous crime will be brought to justice, but today, I went to court with my co-defendant, Suzzy, and all charges against myself and my co-defendant were thrown out and we were found not to have any connection to the case whatsoever,” he said.



While expressing his immense joy at this vindication, Big Slim prayed that the family of the late Tyger Booty will also find some closure in all this.



He further described the incident as an unfortunate one, especially because she came to Ghana just because of him.



“It’s a fantastic day for me and my family, but we still pray for Tiger Booty and her family. May her soul rest in peace and may her family have some kind of closure, a little bit. As for me, I just want to let everybody know that from day one, we’ve respectfully not said anything and let the judicial process play itself out but now that it’s over I’d just like to say that it’s an unfortunate situation that happened but since day one, I’ve always administered to my innocence knowing that she came to Ghana because of me, to help me launch Silverfox Ghana.



“So, I’ve always felt a tinge of sadness about her demise, but on the other hand, God is the highest, God is the greatest so we always found to not have any connection to her demise whatsoever by the court. The prosecution rightfully told the judge all investigations have been followed. It’s a long almost two-year battle and Big Slim, owner of Silverfox, has no connection to the case whatsoever,” he added.



The Silverfox CEO used the opportunity to express his gratitude to all those who stood by him, particularly his mother.



“I’d just like to take this opportunity to thank all my supporters that know mu character, know who I am as a human being. I’d like to thank my mother for her prayer, friends of the club for their prayers, and today is a great day for Big Slim,” he stressed.



Corroborating the story, lawyer for Big Slim, Robertson Kpatsa, who also spoke with GhanaWeb, said that it was satisfying that from both the American and Ghanaian sides, they had each concluded that there was no trace of malice from his clients involvement in the case.



He added that he was happy that the innocence his client had insisted on from the start of the case had been upheld by the court.



“Sometime in December 2020, Big Slim, the Chief Executive Officer of Silverfox Entertainment Limited, was arrested and subsequently charged with murder of an American citizen, with five others. In January 2021, he was granted bail.



“Big Slim had always denied any knowledge of the act that led to the death of the said American citizen. After one and half years of vigorous investigations by both the American and the Ghanaian investigators, the prosecution today, the 8th of June, 2023, informed the court to discharge him because they did not have any evidence that linked Big Slim to the death of the said American citizen.



“The court subsequently discharged him and struck the case against him off the records of the court. We thank God that he has been vindicated,” he told GhanaWeb.



