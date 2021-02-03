Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: GNA

Businessman and farmer granted bail over fraud

Prosecution said the complainant asked the accused to refund her money but to no avail

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Court has granted a total of GH¢180,000.00 bail, with three sureties, one of whom is to be justified, to two persons for defrauding a farmer at Adankwame, near Kumasi.



Nana Kwabena Agyei, a businessman, and Nana Dankensua, a sub-chief of Adankwame, were said to have collected an amount of GH¢160,000.00 from the complainant as the price for a four-acre land at Adankwame in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District, to enable him to start livestock farming.



However, when the complainant went to the land to start development, he was detected that the land had already been sold to another person and of which the dispute was before the court of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The accused persons pleaded guilty to the offence and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Abdul Razak Musah, on February 16, this year.



Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Kofi Blagodzi, told the court that, the complainant, Fatima Ali, was a farmer who resided at Asokwa in Kumasi.



He said the accused persons, Nana Kwabena Agyei (A1) and Nana Dankensua (A2), reside at Adankwame.



Chief Superintendent Blagodzi said in the year 2018, the complainant who was looking for land for her livestock farming business, contacted Nana Agyei, who was a friend, for assistance.



Nana Agyei, in turn, informed Nana Dankensua, who agreed to give the complainant four acres of land, which was about 16 plots of land for her farming project at Adankwame.



The Prosecution said both parties met at Adankwame where Nana Dankensua delegated his son to show the complainant the said land for inspection.



After the inspection, the complainant expressed interest in the land for her project.



Chief Superintendent Blagodzi said they agreed on a price of GH¢160,000.00, and the complainant paid the said amount in three instalments through Nana Agyei to Nana Dankensua.



He said the complainant visited the land to begin her farming, but she was prevented by another claimant to the land.



The prosecution said a complaint was lodged with the Adankwame Police, and after careful investigations, it was established that there were disputes over the said land which was even before the court of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and a traditional injunction had already been placed on it.



Prosecution said the complainant asked the accused to refund her money but to no avail.



He said the accused persons were therefore arrested, and in their cautioned statement admitted having received the said amount of money from the complainant.



They were therefore charged and brought before the court.