Businessman and Philanthropist Jeremiah Quayson gets IATC appointment

General News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Jeremiah Quayson, has been appointed Director of Corporate Affairs for West Africa, by the India Africa Trade Council (IATC).



He has also been honoured with a lifetime honorary membership of the council.



Making the revelation in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, Mr Quayson, who is also the CEO of Qulead Group Africa, a transport and investment management firm, expressed gratitude to the IATC for the honour and promised to continue to contribute his quota towards the development of the continent through the alleviation of poverty and encouraging the youth to be entrepreneurially minded.



He is well known for his philanthropic activities and support for victims of all forms of abuse.



India Africa Trade Council was established last year to promote business relations between India and Africa.



The IATC has its global secretariat in Bangalore with offices in Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, and South Africa.



IATC has also been developed as a multilateral organization dedicated to spreading the support for trade, business and investment between India and Africa.



Among it's visions is to propel the major integration projects initiated by the esteemed governments of the member countries to their effective realization and initiate a dialogue to eradicate trade deficiencies through multi-lateral advocacy programs.



IATC is a privately funded non-government organization which serves as the key liaising body representing the views of both African and Indian businesses and enterprises, having business interests in their respective countries.