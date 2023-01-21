Businessman Kwame Frimpong set to contest NDC Lower West Akim primaries

Politics of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Owen Kwame Frimpong, an enterprising Ghanaian businessman is set to announce his decision to contest the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress for the Lower West Akim seat.



Known widely as Tycoon, Owen Kwame Frimpong has according to sources received numerous calls from elders and the youth of the constituency to serve and he is due to answer those calls with an official announcement on Sunday, January 22, 2023.



The event which will be held at the constituency office of the NDC is set to be graced by traditional authorities, leading members of the party as well as the grassroots.



In interaction with journalists ahead of the event, Owen Kwame Frimpong gave an indication into the event, revealing it will serve as a platform for him to outline his vision for the constituency.



He explained that his bid to represent the constituency is a manifestation of his belief that the time has arrived for the youth to play frontal roles in the development of the area.



Tycoon explained that he is in touch with not just the base of the NDC but the youth in the constituency and that he is confident of his chances.



“This is about time that the young ones particularly myself need to step out and offer myself for leadership; leadership for Parliament. Mind you, we need to put together quality human resources to demonstrate to the world that indeed Lower West Akim has something good to offer and I have prepared myself over the period and have come to the point that after inner research and proper consultation it’s about time to step forward and ask the hands of the people to be selected as their parliamentary candidate and possibly the member of Parliament for Lower West Akim for the 2024 elections going forward.”



Owen Kwame Frimpong said that much as he recognized the good works done by present and previous MPs, he believes that the development has been slow-paced and that with him in the saddle, the development in the area will be expedited.



He noted that his entrepreneurship background will enable him establish contact and relationships with relevant stakeholders to create jobs and reduce unemployment in the area.



He appealed to delegates of the NDC to trust him with their votes, expressing that his arrival as MP will lead to total dominance of the party in the constituency.



“I Owen Kwame Frimpong who is the native of the Lower West Akim hold the view that the past and present MPs have done a good job but the pace at which we are developing is too slow.



“There’s therefore the need to inject in fresh young people with new ideas that can push for the development of Lower West Akim to a higher level.”



"I want to tell the members and supporters of the NDC to vote for me to win the incoming NDC parliamentary primaries in order to win the seat for them. I am not in the race for my own personal interest or to win and amass wealth for myself.



Owen Kwame Frimpong is the is owner of the Bridavis Shipping Company Limited, Bridavis Cleaning Services and Bridavis Car Rental Company