Businesses booming during Oguaa Fetu Afahye

Regional News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Many businesses within the Cape Coast Metropolis and its surrounding environment are seeing massive patronage during the celebration of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye.



Hotel rooms, guest houses, and other residential spaces are fully booked by foreigners who are in the country to experience the festival.



Checks and observations done by GhanaWeb indicated that the rooms were booked about two to three months before the festival.



Other institutions have taken advantage of cashing out, making sales, and advertising their products to the populace.



Telecommunication companies such as MTN, and Vodafone, among others, have begun receiving high levels of patronage as many clients made use of their products.



The weeklong festival has seen several activities such as Akom’s Night, Refatta, free health screening, and old school nights among others to portray the rich culture and tradition of the Oguaaman.



Commercial motor riders known as “okada or "Pragyia" and taxi drivers are busily making money from the festival.



Food joints, pubs, restaurants, and clubs have not been left out and are seen doing brisk business.



A cross-section of business owners interviewed by GhanaWeb noted that the patronage had been good and predicted an increase in sales as visitors are expected to arrive by the close of the day.



Kwame Gyasi, the Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) advised the public to visit various tourist sites within the area to increase revenue for development.



He noted that sites such as the Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle, and the Kakum National Park among others within the area were accessible and foreigners should take the opportunity to explore the area before the celebration ends.



The Food and Drugs Authority has advised the public to be vigilant and cautious about drinks, foods, and beverages they purchase during the festive season.



They noted that many products have arrived in the area, and though the authority was working hard to fish out the fake ones, the individuals must be responsible for buying from accredited vendors for safety.



