Editorial News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: thebusiness24.com.gh

Business24 Editorial: Let the mass education begin

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Government will this morning receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines expected to signal a path to the post-pandemic era.



The arrival of the vaccines comes amidst the second wave of infections which has proven more deadly with President, Nana Akufo-Addo already indicating his readiness to impose restrictions should the infection rate continue.



Talks about an economic rebound are largely premised on the successful rollout of the vaccination plan.



In all, nearly 20 million Ghanaians are expected to receive the vaccine by the close of the year. Given that the rebound of the economy depends largely on vaccination plan, d it is important that mass public education commences in earnest.



There is no denying that there is a significant number of Ghanaians who are skeptical of the vaccine and its so-called side effects if any. Whereas the basis for this skepticism may be unfounded, it could still have a telling impact on how the vaccination plan turns out.



The Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has already spoken of government officials taking the vaccine on live TV in a bid to sway the minds of people who have doubts on the vaccines’ efficacy.



This paper believes that much as that move is commendable, there are more innovative ways the government can use to get people to step up and be inoculated.



The country’s economy depends on this. The more people get vaccinated, the less room for the virus to move and mutate. Beyond the comprehensive awareness creation, citizens equally have to take it upon themselves to convince their relatives and friends to get vaccinated.



This paper would once again like to thank the World Bank for coming to the aid of Ghana by providing funds for this exercise. It is now left to government to ensure that, just like they handled the initial outbreak of the pandemic, the vaccination plan would be handled well.