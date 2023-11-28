Bush burning a threat to Ghana’s food security – CFO Julius Kuunour cautions

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, CFO Julius Kuunour, has spoken about the adverse effects of bush burning on the natural resources in the country.



According to him, bush fire prevention is key to sustaining our natural resources and food security because they pose a significant threat and affect our daily lives as an agri-induced country.



CFO Julius Kuunour said that in order to achieve a significant milestone in the attempt to curb or stop bush fires, we (Ghanaians) need to work hand in hand to make this a possibility because our food security is at stake.



“Bush fire prevention is key to sustaining our natural resources and food security. Bush fires pose a significant threat to our environment, destroying vast areas of vegetation where there is vast habitat and farmland.”



“The consequences of these fires are far-reaching because they affect both the natural resources and our food security because our economy relies heavily on farming, and anything that puts agriculture in danger needs to be prevented,” CFO Julius Kuunour told Rainbow Radio Accra.

He also urged Ghanaians to report bush burning activities to the right authorities to help the state protect the environment and ensure food security.



“Together, we can fight it and ensure sustainability by protecting our forests, preserving our lives, and ensuring food security. Together, we can make a difference, so if you see something, you must say something and prevent it from happening.”