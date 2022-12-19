Bus transporting NDC delegates from Accra involved in accident at Doli

General News of Monday, 19 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A bus carrying delegates of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been involved in an accident.



The VIP branded bus, was transporting delegates from the just-ended Delegates Congress, in Accra to Wa, in the Upper West Region, on Sunday, 18 December 2022.



Class FM’s Savannah Regional Correspondent Zion Abdul Raouf reported that, according to eyewitnesses, upon reaching Doli, a farming community near Bole, in the Savannah Region, the bus somersaulted.



There were however, no casualties.



