Bus conveying KNUST Level 400 students crashes

Regional News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A bus conveying a group of students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reportedly crashed today, Saturday, February 3, 2024.



According to Voice of Knust, a social media news outlet of the university, the students involved in the accidents are final-year students of the Department of Civil Engineering.



The report indicated that the students were being conveyed from the Obuasi Campus of the university for a field assignment when the crash occurred.



It indicated that the bus conveying the students, a KNUST Campride shuttle, collided with an SUV.



It also indicated in the report that none of the students sustained any serious injuries.



“In the early hours of the day, a KNUST Campride (Shuttle) conveying level 400 students from the Civil Engineering department of the Obuasi Campus to a field trip collided with an SUV.



“All the students are reportedly safe,” Voice of Knust wrote on X on Saturday.



The post also had a video from the scene of the crash which showed the front side of the KNUST Campride shuttle, particularly the driver’s side, completely hammered.



One person could also be seen laying on a stretcher motionless but the fate of the person or his identity was not confirmed.



Personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene of the incident trying to bring order and help the accident victims.



