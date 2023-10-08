Bus carrying young athletes catches fire in Akatsi

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

A devastating incident unfolded in Akatsi as a bus filled with young athletes representing the Lower Mid-South Zone at the 47th Second Cycle Schools and Colleges Inter-Zonal Sports Festivals in Sogakope suddenly went up in flames.



According to a Citi News report, the bus which is the property of Akatsi Senior High Technical School was tragically reduced to ashes, along with all the personal belongings of the students and coaches on=board.



Fortunately, amidst the chaos and destruction, a silver lining emerged as there were no reported injuries or casualties.



The cause of the inferno that engulfed the bus remains a mystery as investigations are currently underway to unravel the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident.



The sports festival, meant to foster camaraderie and healthy competition among young athletes, took an unexpected turn, leaving the community and participants in dismay and shock.



