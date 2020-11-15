General News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Bury Rawlings in Keta – Family demands

The families of former President Jerry John Rawlings are appealing to government to allow the remains of the late military ruler be buried in Keta in the Volta region.



Former President Rawlings, who is also the founder of the National Democratic Congress reportedly died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital in Accra.



Speaking to the media in Keta shortly after his death, Spokesperson for the Agbotui, Nyaho, Husunu and allied families, Mr. Paul Badu noted that burying Mr. Rawlings on the soil of Keta would be appropriate and resonate with their wishes.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former President John Dramani Mahama Friday afternoon called on the family of the late President Jerry John Rawlings at his Ridge residence in Accra.



Accompanied by the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and a former Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, the NDC leader expressed the condolences of the party to Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children and immediate family.



The visit to the Rawlings’ residence followed a meeting of the NDC Political Committee on Friday morning.









