Burnt human body found in a car

Police in Kuntanase, Ashanti Region, are investigating a distressing incident in Tetrefu, Bosomtwe District, after a burnt body was discovered in a vehicle that had caught fire.



The shocking discovery, made by local residents along the Tetrefu-Homabenase road on Monday, has raised concerns about a potential case involving arson and murder.



Due to the extent of the burns, the gender of the deceased could not be immediately determined.



Upon receiving the report, the police swiftly dispatched officers to the scene, who subsequently conveyed the burnt body to the morgue.



Kusi Obuodum, the assemblyman for the area, revealed that efforts are underway to identify the victim and shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.



“The vehicle was parked in-between Tetrefu-Homabenase road. Even that, whoever did it, drove the car about 40 metres away from the main road before committing the crime.



“We have no idea what might have led to the death of the victim and so we immediately informed the police at Kuntanase who have since taken over investigations into the incident told Asaaseradio.com



As investigations into the incident are ongoing, the burnt saloon car bearing the registration number GT-2887-22 has been towed by the police for further examination.



Local authorities are working diligently to uncover any leads or evidence that may assist in solving this grim case.



The community of Tetrefu remains in shock, grappling with the tragic discovery and the uncertainty surrounding the victim's identity and motive behind the crime.



The police at Kuntanase have commenced an investigation and are determined to bring those responsible to justice.



