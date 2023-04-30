Burnt June 3 disaster victim abandoned by family cries for help

General News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

A mere look at him and empathy will fill anyone's heart. Solomon's life changed when fire hit his father’s house around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra during the June 3 floods in 2015.



Heavy rains which started in the late hours of Tuesday, June 2, 201, continued into the next day, June 3, leading to severe flooding in several parts of the country, with Accra being the worst affected.



An explosion at a GOIL fuel station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle resulted in the deaths of over 150 persons and left many others injured. Significant donations were made and money was promised to the victims and the bereaved families.



As a little boy, all Solomon remembers from the incident was that he was sleeping and his father was not around.



He got trapped and burnt in the process. Today, Solomon who is a teenager has a bleak future and is seeking the assistance to change the narrative.



In an interview with Bibinii TV, Solomon, indicated that he relocated from the capital to the Northern region of Ghana to join his mother when the incident happened but got separated by his stepfather after his mother remarried.



He further explained how his close family has deserted him and given up on him because of his condition making him feel like an outsider in his own family.



Solomon has big dreams of a better life but needs assistance to secure a job or capital to start a business to enable him to cater for his needs.



“I don’t want people to give me money for just food. I want to have a job or get enough money to start a business so that I would have money for the future,” Solomon explained.



He also asked for assistance to undergo a face surgery and also to fix his eyes which got affected after the twin disaster.



He said, “The second thing I need is for somebody to help me fix my face. I want the doctors to do my face and eyes for me.”



