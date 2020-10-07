Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Burkinabe arrested for killing German girlfriend and daughter

The Burkinabe has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend

A 43-year-old Burkinabe has been arrested for allegedly killing his German girlfriend and her 13 year-old-daughter at their residence at Kokrobite in Accra.



According to the police, he is also under investigation for secretly burying the two at a bushy area of the compound of their residence.



Neighbours say the three had been living together since January 2020, until the sudden disappearance of the two.



“A strong stench from the neighbourhood and obvious absence of the woman and her daughter prompted neighbours to lodge a complaint with the Police at Kokrobite leading to the discovery of the bodies of the deceased,” a police statement said.



An exhumation order from Court is being executed for the bodies to be exhumed to undergo autopsy as part of investigation.





