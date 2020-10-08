General News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Burkinabe arrested for allegedly killing German lover, daughter in Accra

File photo

A Burkinabe national Bouyoma Alloys is in police custody on suspicion of murdering his German girlfriend and 13-year-old daughter in Ghana’s capital Accra.



The 43-year-old man is also under investigation for secretly burying the two – Claudia Wiemann, 52, and Katja Opper, 14 – at the bushy area of the compound at their Kokrobite residence, the Ghana Police Service said in a Facebook post.



Neighbours tell the police that the three had been living together since January 2020, until the sudden disappearance of the two, who are yet to be named.



A foul smell from the neighborhood and obvious absence of the woman and her daughter prompted some neighbours who subsequently reported to the police for further action.



The lifeless bodies were later discovered after police from the Kokrobite District visited the scene.



An exhumation order from Court is being executed for the neighbors exhumed to undergo autopsy as part of the investigation, the police said.



The incident has left residents in shock who are demanding justice for the deceased.





