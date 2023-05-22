Burkinabe Ambassador to Ghana pays farewell call on Foreign Affairs Minister

General News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

On Friday, May 19, 2023, Pingrenoma Zagre, Ambassador of the Republic of Burkina Faso to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, paid a farewell call to Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



During the meeting, Pangenome Zagre expressed his gratitude to the Ghanaian government and people for their support during his 6-year tour of duty in Ghana.



He noted that existing bilateral relations had improved in terms of high-level visits, electricity connection projects, and the development of railway infrastructure, which has aided in connecting the two countries.



He praised Ghana for its support of Burkina Faso during difficult times, citing the presence of a large Burkinabe society in the country.



He concluded by wishing Ghana’s Foreign Minister success in her endeavours and assuring Ghana that Burkina Faso was committed to working with Ghana to strengthen the already strong ties.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, for her part, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to H.E. Zagre for promoting relations between Ghana and Burkina Faso, as well as for his role as Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.



Ayorkor Botchwey assured the Ambassador of Ghana’s commitment to the Ghana-Burkina Faso Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), which is responsible for the implementation of projects such as the electricity connection and railway development.