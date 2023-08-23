Burkina Faso takes delivery of new military equipment - Report

General News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

The Burkinabe army has taken delivery of new military equipment to help its fight against terrorism across the Sahel region.



According to Zagazolo page on Twitter (X) on August 22, 2023, the equipment included drones and armoured vehicles.



"The country has in 2023 acquired military equipment including drones and armored vehicles worth around $415 million to beef up the army’s capacity in the fight against terrorism," the post on Twitter read.



Zagazola shared photos of a series of Buffalo armoured trucks that the army is expected to deploy in its operations.



Burkina Faso is currently under military rule after a double coup in 2022 deposed democratically-elected Christian Roch Marc Kabore.



The junta leader, Sandaogo Damiba, was later ousted by current leader Ibrahim Traore. Burkina Faso has been wracked by terrorist violence in the last few months, the reason the last two leaders were ousted.



