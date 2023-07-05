Bunkpurugu MP equips Nakpanduri Health Centre

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Dr Abed Bandim, Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu Constituency, has donated syringes and needles to the Nakpanduri Health Centre to improve healthcare delivery.



He said he has prioritised matters of health and would ensure easy accessibility of quality healthcare services delivery to the populace in his constituency.



Dr. Bandim was optimistic that the donation would encourage residents to seek critical care in a timely and quick manner.



Taking delivery of the items, Eric Boateng, Physician Assistant of the Nakpanduri Health Centre, also known as Assemblies of God Health Centre, expressed gratitude to the MP for the donation.



He said the donation is a very timely effort as such materials are critical for the delivery of quality healthcare to the people.



Eric Boateng stated that management of the health centre would ensure judicious use of the medical supplies to encourage more donors.



He described the MP as a hardworking, faithful, and illustrious son of the area, saying his commitment to quality healthcare service delivery remains unparalleled.



Samuel Bigoor, an elder at Nakpanduri, applauded Dr. Bandim for the good work he has been doing for the constituency.



He thanked the MP for the kind gesture towards the health facilities in the constituency.



