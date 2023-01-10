Bullgod fined GH¢48,000 for threatening Akufo-Addo over Menzgold saga

General News of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

The Accra Circuit Court has fined Artiste Manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bullgod, an amount of GH¢48,000 over his comments on TV that President Akufo-Addo will not finish his second term if he does not pay customers of Menzgold.



According to a Graphiconline.com report, he is to spend 40 days in prison if he fails to pay the fine.



In January 2021, Nana Asiamah Hanson while making a submission on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, January 9, 2021, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not complete his 4-year-term in office if aggrieved customers of the gold dealership firm do not get their locked-up funds.



Bullgod also said that suggestions that customers invested at their own peril hence, cannot hold the government responsible for the inconvenience caused them, is unacceptable.



“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” a visibly angry Bullgod vehemently barked.



He established that his concerns are not influenced by the fact that he was once an employee of Zylofon Media, one of the companies owned by Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), but was as a result of the fact that he is a victim.



Following his comment, the artiste's manager was sued over for offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.



He pleaded not guilty during earlier appearances in court but was however found guilty at Tuesday's court hearing.



Bullgod in his defence said his comment was to appeal to the president and that he had no intention of threatening the president.



However, the court, presided over by Evelyn Asamoah said, “the judge was of the considered opinion Bullgod could not had intended to appeal to the conscience of the President due to the gravity of his statement,” Graphiconline.com stated.



The judge indicated that Bullgod’s statement clearly threatened the President and was meant to incite people against the First Gentleman of the land.



“What he said could have serious security implications as it put the President in danger,” the judge said.



