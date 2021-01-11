General News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bulldog reportedly picked up by police over ‘threats’ against Akufo-Addo

Artiste Manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog

Information trickling in suggests that artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known in showbiz circles as Bulldog has reportedly been picked up by National Security operatives.



According to reports from close associates, Bulldog was picked up late afternoon.

It is believed that his arrest is in direct connection to statements the outspoken artiste manager made with regards to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



While claiming to have invested in Menzgold, Bulldog said President Akufo-Addo will not complete his 4-year-term in office if aggrieved customers of the gold dealership firm do not get their locked-up funds.



Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, January 9, 2021, without any equivocation emitted that suggestions that customers invested at their own peril hence, cannot hold the government responsible for the inconvenience caused them is unacceptable.



“We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years,” Bulldog fumed.



Attempts to reach Bulldog has proved futile as his phone has been switched off.



When GhanaWeb reached out to the Police, Accra Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Afia Tenge disclosed that she was unaware of any such developments.



Meanwhile, colleague pundits and the entertainment fraternity have been thrown into a state of worry following the development.



A member of the Creative Arts Council of Ghana, Frank Kwabena Owusu, reacting to the arrest posted on his Facebook wall that it was "...unfortunate... But we must all learn from this."







Afia Schwarzenegger, another outspoken showbiz personality and actress also shared a photograph with Bulldog with the caption; "Information reaching me indicates that @bullhaus has been arrested by BNI.

3y3 Asem oo."



