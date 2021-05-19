Buipewura redeems pledge of GH¢20,000 to 'greening' Savannah Region project

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area of Gonja and Vice-President of both the Gonja Traditional Council and the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has on 17th May, 2021 redeemed a pledge which he made some days ago to donate GH¢20,000 as seed money project called ‘Greening Savannah Region’.



A statement issued by Mr Prince Gbanso who is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Buipewura Jinapor (II) said the gesture forms part of the Buipewura’s philosophical traits which have over the years won him admiration from both far and near.



Mr Gbanso said; “the Buipewura Jinapor (II) has always demonstrated selflessness, dedication, commitment, in spicing the chiefdom institution in the Kingdom”.



He said the project officer and Coordinator of the ‘Greening Savannah Region’ project Gbenapewura Mahama Sung-Bore (I) who received the donations on behalf of the project was lost of words and reiterated his solemn promise to discharge services with professionalism and diligence.