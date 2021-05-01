Buipewura orders permanent closedown of charcoal market

Regional News of Saturday, 1 May 2021
Source: Nkilgi FM
The Paramount Chief of the Buipe traditional area Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) has ordered for the immediate permanent closure of the biggest charcoal market in the Savannah Region located in his traditional area.
Buipewura Jinapor (II) made the pronouncement during the districts stakeholder consultative dialogue on ending illegal rosewood felling and commercial charcoal business in the region.
The meeting was held at the District Assembly Hall of the Central Gonja District Assembly in Buipe on 30th April, 2021 and attended by Chiefs and opinion leaders in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.
This decision according to Buipewura is in the right direction to protect the wanton depletion of the vegetation cover of the Savannah Region.
He added that the decision of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs on the environmental ban of illegal logging, commercial charcoal burning and commercial fuel wood activities in the Region is not about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but about patriotism, great commitment and objectively preparing for the present generation and the unborn.