Buipewura demands arrest of criminals using chieftaincy to foment trouble in Buipe

General News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Paramount Chief of Buipe Traditional Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II has stated that he is well aware that some disgruntled elements are determined to derail the peace process and foment trouble in Buipe.



The chief has since appealed to the security agencies to isolate criminal activities from traditional matters and ensure that perpetrators of any criminal act are made to face the full rigors of the law.



The chief comments come after angry youth attacked his newly enskinned Fulani chief, Ibrahim Musah, and other Fulanis in Buipe.



According to the chief, some members of youth Buipe in connivance with non-indigenes went on a vandalism spree destroying and setting houses of the people of Fulani extraction on fire.



The police have since quilled the violence and arrested seven suspects.



Below is the statement



Following the appointment of a leader of the Fulani community here in Mande, a suburb in Buipe, some irate youth embark on a demonstration to protest the appointment.



However, in my commitment to ensuring peace and tranquility, I constituted a 7 member committee including some members of the youth to come up with recommendations on how to address the impasse. It was only yesterday that the committee in conjunction with DISEC presented a roadmap for my consideration. I wish to place on record that I did not even edit or alter any portion of the recommendation but wholeheartedly accepted the contents of the recommendation.



Based on the advice of the Committee and DISEC, we schedule to have a meeting today at 9 am in my palace to formally announce and adopt the recommendations, including the annulment of the said enskinment. It, therefore, comes as a big shock to me to hear that some members of the youth group in connivance with non-indigenes went on a vandalism spree destroying and setting houses of the people of Fulani extraction on fire.



I am well aware that some disgruntled elements are determined to derail the peace process and determined to ferment trouble in Buipe.



I, Buipewura Jinapor II, will not allow that to happen. I am determined to ensure there’s peace, and I’m determined to ensure that there’s peace not only in Buipe but in Gonjaland as well.



I will, therefore, continue with the implementation of the recommendations of the committee and will not allow this barbaric act to derail the peace process.



Based on the committee’s recommendation, I Buipewura Jinapor II wish to state unequivocally that the earlier appointment of Ibrahim Musah Bure as the Fulani leader of Mande is annulled and stands reversed, meanwhile a new Mande chief, Alhassan J. B. Abdulai has since been enskinned.



I will, however, call on the security agencies to ensure that criminal activities are isolated from traditional matters and that whoever is found capable of this heinous crime of arson faces the full rigorous of the law.



Also, I want to assure the general public that the committee established that no land has been sold in bulk to the Fulani community in Buipe. Therefore the Mande suburb is available to every individual or group for development.



Finally, I wish to call all my chiefs, subjects, and the youth, in particular, to exercise restraint in the face of unprovoked aggression.



