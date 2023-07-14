Buipewura bemoans Savannah Region lagging behind in development, urges youth to use social media to promote investment

Regional News of Friday, 14 July 2023

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area of Gonja, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) has said the Savannah Region is lagging behind in development out of the newly created regions of Ghana.



He said the growth of the Gonja Kingdom (Savannah Region) is in the hands of the youth and therefore admonished the Gonjaland Youth Association to emulate what other associations are doing to promote development in their areas.



The Paramount Chief of Buipe emphasized on the distraction of the Gonja Kingdom by social media and asked for forgiveness from the youth since he has also forgiven whoever that has wronged him citing youthful exuberance as some of the causes of the actions of the youth.



He appealed further to the Youth to use social media to woo investors to the region instead of the everyday attacks that the youth is engaged in since in other kingdoms, no one dares insult not only chiefs but the elderly.



Buipewura Jinapor(II) assured the association he will at all times use every resources and his time to fight for the development of the kingdom.



The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area made these comments when the National Executive Committee of the Gonjaland Youth Association on July 10, 2023 paid a courtesy call on him.



Buipewura used the opportunity to thank the Gonjaland Association for the initiative of peace promotion in the region and indicated that this is the beginning of good things to come in the region and further urged the youth leadership to do more to unite the kingdom.



The meeting between the Executives of the Gonjaland Youth Association and Buipewura Jinapor’s Palace afforded the Gonjaland Youth Executives the opportunity to discuss matters relating to the promotion of peace, unity and security in Savannah Region and the Gonja Kingdom in general.



President of the Association, Lawyer Mohammed Amin Osman in a speech at the Buipewura’s Palace indicated that as the leadership of the youth of the Kingdom, among other responsibilities is to work closely with everyone who matters in the Kingdom to promote and safeguard the collective interests of the people, and the land, as well as the future development of the Gonja Kingdom.