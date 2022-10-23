Buipe flood victims assured of government support

Regional News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: Abdul Aziz Ezekiel, Contributor

The recent flood victims at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region have been assured of government's assistance to enable them get back on their feet.



The assurance was made when the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril visited the distressed inhabitants to commiserate with them and to also appreciate the extent of the havoc caused by the flood.



In an interview, Muhazu urged the victims to remain calm as his office liaises with the Central Gonja District Assembly in devising an interim solution to their predicament.



"Particularly the capital Buipe and the three other communities that have been affected, we are not going to relax as we have witnessed and seen the extent of damage to the houses. We are going to act immediately and be assured that within one week, something would happen and we would come back with you people here", he assured.



Two schools have also been submerged by the floods bringing academic activities in the affected schools to an abrupt end.



Over two hundred houses have so far suffered the wrath of the flood waters with thousands of people displaced as a result.



The flood was a result of the twin spillage of the Bagre Dam in neighboring Burkina Faso and the Bui Dam in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.



Victims in an exclusive interview with say the situation has made life unbearable for them and called on the government to 'speed up' with its promise of providing them with relief items.