Buipe-Wura appeals for support to salvage suffering of flood victims

Regional News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Savannah Region



Paramount Chief for Buipe Traditional Area, Buipe-Wura Abdulai Jinapor II, has appealed to the donor community and government to support the recent flood victims in Buipe in the Central Gonja district with relief items to reduce their suffering.



He made this distress appeal in an interview with the media after visiting the flood-prone areas in the Buipe township to at first hand, appreciate the extent of damage caused by the floodwaters.



The flood is as a result of the spillage of the Bagre Dam in neighbouring Burkina Faso which forced the black volta in Buipe to overflow its banks displacing over one thousand people.



As a result, schoolchildren have been forced to stay at home after the floodwaters submerged their schools bringing education in the badly affected areas to a halt.



The Buipe-Wura who made the passionate call on behalf of the victims described the level of havoc caused by the floodwaters as worrying and rallied Government to come to their aid.



"We are crying to the whole world, the government and the Bui Power Authority to come and save us. We are really in distress, almost all the houses in the affected areas have been submerged", he said.



According to him, the victims have been evacuated to some school blocks in the interim as they await the floodwaters to subside for economic and academic activities to return to normalcy.



On his part, the DCE for Central Gonja, Salia Kamara said the flooding happens every decade and assured that the assembly will do everything within its remit to prevent its reoccurrence.



He asked the victims to remain calm as his office collaborates with state encies to support them with relief items.



Meanwhile, the NADMO operations officer of the Central Gonja District, Mr. Sumaila Tahiru in an interview with GhanaWeb disclosed that no casualty has been recorded.