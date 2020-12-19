Politics of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Buipe Chiefs vow to stop NDC protest march against EC on December 21

NDC demonstrators

The Buipe Traditional Council has served notice it will stop the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) planned protest at Buipe on Monday, December 21, 2020.



The NDC has issued a notice calling on the party’s support base to a mass protest to challenge what they term as flawed presidential result declared by the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission.



But the Secretary to the Council, Neripewura A. Kipson has stressed that no group of persons will be allowed to disturb the peace being enjoyed in the area.



He explained that the said chosen date is a busy day (market day) for the people Buipe and aside that, the Gonjaland Youth for Peace and Development group has also notified them about embarking on a peace walk hence the Council deems it necessary to truncate the intended march by the two groups.



“The chiefs of Buipe are hereby saying that they will not allow anybody to come and destroy the peace that the people of Buipe are enjoying,” Neripewura A. Kipson said in a statement.



The Council consequently urged the two groups to choose different days apart from Monday.



The statement further added that the Police have been duly notified about the Council’s intention.





