Builsa South MP shares story behind his love for dog meat

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak has shared a story about his love for his favourite delicacy, dog meat.



According to him, his love for dog meat is based on his cultural and traditional background as a Builsa man.



He said from where he comes from, dog meat is always part of his tradition during any ritual event from birth to death.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese he said “As a typical Builsa man, based on my culture, tradition and upbringing, and as my constituents will bare me witness out, my favourite delicacy is dog meat.



“In Builsa tradition, from birth to death any ritual, any rite of passage from naming to death, dog meat is a requirement and we are very proud of it.”



He added that he is also good at making this delicacy himself especially when he meets with his constituency executives to spend time with them during visit.



He however noted that just as the country is facing economic challenges, the dog meat sector is also affected due to pricing which has made him reduce the number of dog meat he eats.



“…I do it myself the unfortunate thing is that like everything in Ghana the cost, of procuring dog meat has risen astronomically, so in the days I will go to my constituencies and after rounds I will seat with my executives and we will enjoy consuming about two to three dogs, we have had to reduce it to one but will still continue the tradition non the less.”



Clement Apaak is a two-term Member of Parliament, he has also been retained to contest the next election as he went unopposed in his constituency.



During John Mahama's campaign tour ahead of the presidential and parliamentary primaries, he was described as one of the best Members of Parliament from the NDC, adding that he can vouch for same as one of the best among the top ten MPs on the minority side.



“Thank you for letting Clement Apaak go unopposed. He is one of our best Members of Parliament as you can see. If you take the top ten MPs on our side, he is one of them and he is one of our best spokespersons on education and he deals with the issue very well,” he told the constituents.







YNA/DA