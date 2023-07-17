'Build a strong, optimistic, unified Ghana' - Boakye Agyarko summarises his vision

Politics of Monday, 17 July 2023

A frontline aspirant of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer election, Boakye Agyarko, as part of his campaign, has spelt out his vision for the country.



The former energy minister has stated that it is his vision to build a strong, optimistic and unified Ghana.



According to him, "all around the world, nations are divided, especially in Africa. There is sharp divisions if a country is not fortunate to have a unifier as the leader. My vision is to have a population with a high quality of life.”



He disclosed this in an interview on Kokrokoo on Hello FM, in the early hours of Monday, 17th July, 2023.



Mr Agyarko, told the host that, not only does he want a unified Ghana, but he is also passionate about Ghana's educational system.



He summarised it:



“Secondly, a stable and a peaceful nation. You’re not able to progress in an unstable nation. Thirdly, the government machinery must be efficient to yield maximum results. I will bring into being an efficient government machinery.



'The other thing I am interested in is our educational system. We need a well-educated population, either than that, we cannot compete with the outside world. We are in an era of artificial intelligence.”



Boakye Agyarko is in the Ashanti region as part of his ongoing media engagement tour.



Amongst other issues, the show was centered on the biography of Boakye Agyarko, his vision and achievements at the party and government level.



The former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; and 6 other candidates have been cleared by the Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contest the NPP flagbearership race.



The clearance gives the green light for the 10 candidates to begin preparing for the Super Delegates Congress of the NPP, where the number will be struck down to only 5 candidates.



It is this final 5 candidates list that will be presented to delegates to vote on for a presidential candidate towards the 2024 general elections.



