General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Buhari may suffer Coup – Security Consultant warns

President Muhammadu Buhari

Peaceful End SARS protests in Nigeria yesterday turned into a bloodbath as military officers presumed to be working on the orders of the Presidency fired live rounds into protestors, killing ‘two’ and wounding several others.



Fraud and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe has hinted that the actions of the military, under the supposed direction of the Presidency can possibly lead to a ‘People’s Coup’ in the oil-rich country.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun, host of the Happy Morning Show, Richard said, “There is a possibility the activities in Côte d’Ivoire will spill over to Nigeria and other African countries and if care is not taken, the same coup which happened in Mali can take place in Nigeria but here, the people will run the government out of power”.



Situating the cases in the Nigerian context, he motioned that the use of brute force by African leaders to suppress demonstrators and opposition is not the answer to their problems but dialogue.



“What are the ordinary people looking for if they engage in demonstrations and protests? In such instances, all you need to do is listen to them and restore their confidence through dialogue.



But if you attack them and act violently towards them, they will go back, reassemble and come back until you meet their demands”, he stated.



Advising political leaders, Richard motioned them to relook at the modalities involved in the constitution of their security forces. “Instead of buying khakis and guns for our security agencies, we need to reform them and tell them the solution is not brute force”.



For two weeks Nigeria has been rocked by protests that erupted against police violence and evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations led by the country’s youth, leading to a deadly crackdown.



In recent days, the protests have turned violent with shots fired at demonstrators.





